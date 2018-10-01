Final day of the Billabong Junior Series 2018 – all the results

Breezy onshore conditions and a slight surge in swell greeted competitors on the final day of competition at the Billabong Junior Series Finale held at Cape St Francis yesterday.

The U12 Girls Final was sent straight out with Gabi Herbst being the surfer of the morning with a few incredible rides in the mixed up conditions, including an 8.0 ride for the title. Sarah Scott was the runner up.

Kai Hall was the champion in the U12 Boys final, banking one huge score for two critical turns on a big set wave for a score of 9.33 and an unassailable lead, closely followed by Joel Fowles who surfed impressively on his backhand.

The U14 Girls division was a slow heat, with low scores and at the end of the heat it was Aimee Du Preez who emerged as the winner, with Olivia Winter in second place.

Luke Thompson caught 11 waves in his Final heat to defeat James Ribbink in what was an exciting and fast U14 Boys heat.

Thompson’s strategy of hard and fast surfing, catch anything that moves proved to be the winning formula, with Ribbink Daniel Emslie and Brad Scott filling up the minor slots.

As the tide dropped out and the onshore waves continued to pour through relentlessly, the U16 Girls headed out for their final, and it was an action-packed exchange, with three of the girls on their backhand and one on her forehand.

Zoe Steyn emerged victorious with a safe win against her counterparts, with Kayla Nogueira, Ceara Knight and Caroline Brown in second, third and fourth respectively.

The U16 Boys was another final dogged by few sets and low scores, with Tide-Lee Ireland snagging the win from York Van Jaarsveldt with a combined score of less than 9 points. Mitch Du Preez and Reilly Mare’ finished off the results with third and fourth spots.

The Pro Junior Women was a nail-biting affair as Zoe Steyn and JBay local Kai Woolf took center stage. Both surfers had been surfing phenomenally all event, and it was going to be about the surfer who caught the best waves.

That was Steyn, and she won the final by a close margin from Woolf.

hen Max Elkington and Luke Slijpen took to the water to battle it out for event honours in the Pro Junior Men’s division.

It was all about Elkington who took the win and broke his year-long victory drought with his first place.

“I haven’t had a win this year, and for a bit of last year, so I am really happy with the win today,” said a stoked Elkington. “I also won it last here two years ago, so just very happy with the win.”

Final Results:

U12 Girls

Gabi Herbst

Sarah Scott

Anastasia Venter

Meka Loots

U12 Boys

Kai Hall

Joel Fowles

Ntokozo ‘Surprise’ Maphumalo

Asha Steytler

U14 Girls

Aimee Du Preez

Olivia Winter

Adrian Wolmarans

Kaylee Shaw Nell

U14 Boys

Luke Thompson

James Ribbink

Daniel Emslie

Brad Scott

U16 Girls

Zoe Steyn

Kayla Nogueira

Ceara Knight

Caroline Brown

U16 Boys

Tide Lee Ireland

York Van Jaarsveldt

Mitch Du Preez

Reilly Mare

Pro Junior Men

Max Elkington

Luke Slijpen

Pro Junior Women

Zoe Steyn

Kai Woolf

VonZipper Expression Session

Luke Slijpen

BOS Highest Heat Score Award

Zoe Steyn

2018 Billabong Junior Series Pro Junior Champions.

Women:

Zoe Steyn

Kirsty McGillivray

2018 Billabong Junior Series Pro Junior Champions.

Men:

Luke Slijpen

Max Elkington

2018 WSL Africa Pro Junior Champions.

Men – Luke Slijpen.

Women – Kai Woolf.

2018 WSL Africa Juniors to attend the WSL World Junior Championships – Taiwan.

Men – Luke Slijpen, Max Elkington, Eli Beukes, Luke Thompson.

Women – Kai Woolf, Zoe Steyn.

