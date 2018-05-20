Filipe Toledo wins the Oi Rio Pro

Local favourite Filipe Toledo won the Oi Rio Pro in front of a capacity crowd at Barrinha in Saquarema after defeating 2018 CT Rookie Wade Carmichael (AUS) in the Final yesterday.

Stop No. 4 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Oi Rio Pro, witnessed thousands of fans cheering on Toledo as he earned his second CT win in Brazil and the sixth of his career.

Toledo now rockets from 9th place to 2nd on the Jeep Leaderboard, putting him in the World Title conversation at the tour’s halfway point.

Toledo celebrated his win surrounded by family, friends, and fans. Following the Final, he expressed that his win today was particularly emotional because of the Brazilian support on the beach, but also because he recently welcomed his newborn son, Koa, into the world just two days before the start of the competition window.

Toledo delivered incredible performances throughout the Oi Rio Pro with wins against Carmichael in the Final, Julian Wilson (AUS) in the Semifinals, and Kolohe Andino (USA) in the Quarterfinals.

Toledo was also the first and only surfer to score a Perfect 10 at this year’s Brazil event.

The world’s best surfers will now head to Keramas for Stop No. 5 on the WSL CT, the Corona Bali Pro, which holds a competitive window from May 27 to June 9, 2018.

Then all the eyes will be on Jeffreys Bay as the tour visits the world’s best wave – Supertubes – for the Corona Open JBay.

The Jeffreys Bay event will take place from 2 – 16 July 2018 and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

Toledo is also the reigning champ at Supertubes after winning the 2017 Corona Open JBay.

For more information visit www.jbaywinterfest.com

Oi Rio Pro Final Result:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.10

2 – Wade Carmichael (AUS) 8.00

Oi Rio Pro Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.37 def. Julian Wilson (AUS) 5.63

SF 2: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13.17 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 9.27

Oi Rio Men’s Pro Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.84 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.93

QF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 11.20 def. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.83

QF 3: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 11.40 def. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 3.63

QF 4: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 12.86 def. Yago Dora (BRA) 8.30

2018 WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Oi Rio Pro):

1 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 19,415 pts

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 18,075 pts

3 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14,995 pts

4 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 14,160 pts

5 – Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13,585 pts

2018 WSL Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Oi Rio Pro):

1 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 29,490 pts

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 25,630 pts

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 20,020 pts

4 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 18,980 pts

5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 17,000 pts

