Filipe Toledo wins Corona Open JBay

Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo has taken the win at the 2018 Corona Open JBay at the JBay Winterfest, making it back-to back wins at this prestigious Championship Tour (CT) surfing event.

He beat Australian powerhouse surfer and CT rookie Wade Carmichael in excellent surf today, bringing a close to four days of world class men’s surfing at Supertubes.

In a fast and exciting final, both surfers showed incredible performance and strength, surfing a number of heats from the quarterfinals all the way to the finals, but it was the Brazilian who had the edge on the Australian, taking the win with his aggressive approach to the long lines of Supertubes.

Despite a strong comeback performance from the Australian, including a last-ditch grab-rail air 360 attempt in the dying minutes, it was the lightning-fast young Brazilian who took the honours for the second year in a row.

South African CT surfer and two times event champion Jordy Smith was also on form throughout this event, but bowed out to Carmichael in an exciting semifinal clash. With one more chance to put a good score on the board during the final minutes of the heat, Jordy mistimed a huge aerial move at the end section, and was eliminated from the event.

In the second semifinal Toledo came up against the dynamic Kanoa Igarashi from Japan, and went to town in this heat, posting two near perfect scores of 9.57 and 9.33 for the win and the finals berth.

Filipe Toledo goes to number one on the Jeep Leaderboard, displacing Australian surfer Julian Wilson into second place. Gabriel Medina (BRA) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) make up third and fourth place, while Smith sits fairly comfortably at fifth spot on the rankings, and is again a world title contender, along with the rest of the top five.

The Corona Open JBay now moves onto the Women’s Championship Tour event, and there is a good chance that the event might start today.

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.80

2 – Wade Carmichael (AUS) 15.33

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13.77 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.30

SF 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 18.90 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 14.17

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 12.87 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 10.40

QF 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.43 def. Julian Wilson (AUS) 12.96

QF 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.50 def. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.03

QF 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 15.17 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 12.44

2018 Men’s WSL CT Jeep Leaderboard (After the Corona Open JBay):

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 35,900 pts

2 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 31,960 pts

3 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 25,685 pts

4 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 25,415 pts

5 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 21,910

6 – Wade Carmichael (AUS) 21,805

Women’s Corona Open J-Bay Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 2: Tyler Wright (AUS), Silvana Lima (BRA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Lakey Peterson (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Keely Andrew (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Heat 6: Carissa Moore (HAW), Caroline Marks (USA), Coco Ho (HAW)

