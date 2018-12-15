Feast of Firsts for opening of season in Jeffreys Bay

Locals and holiday-makers are in for a feast of firsts this Saturday, 15 December, when Kouga’s official Opening of the Season takes place at the Jeffreys Bay main beachfront.

“Our aim is to make this year’s Opening bigger and better than ever before,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“All the activities will be free of charge and geared towards the whole family.”

The official programme will kick off at 10am with the first Beach Sports Day, featuring sevens rugby, cricket, soccer, tennis and netball.

Everyone is invited to put together a team and enter for free. Cash prizes and fun give-aways are up for grabs.

Participants can enter on the day. or contact the organiser, Ben Ruiters from the Kouga Rugby Academy, on 073 682 5212.

A kiddies play area, with jumping castles and a colouring-in corner, will be open from 1pm for little ones to enjoy at no cost. The area will be set up around the Dolphin Beach Amphitheatre and will also include a “bungi bouncer” for older thrill-seekers.

“Beachgoers can also look out for Splash, our water mascot, who will be out and about to spread the ‘save water’ message,” Hendricks said.

The Amphitheatre will also be the venue for the first Kouga Mayoral Talent Search, taking place from 2pm to 5pm on the day.

“Whether your talent is singing, dancing, comedy or acrobatics, this will be the platform to come and show off your skills,” the Mayor said.

Registration will take place from 1pm. There is no entry fee. The winner will walk away with R1000 in cash and an invitation to perform at the official evening programme.

For further info send a whatsapp to organiser Rochey Walters at 064 258 1871.

Meanwhile, all bicycle lovers are invited to join the first Family Fun Bicycle Ride, open to cyclists of all ages, also on 15 December. The cycle will start at the Fountains Mall at 3:30pm and end at the main beachfront.

“The aim of the bike ride is to give everyone a taste of what is to come,” Hendricks said.

“Cycling is a fun way to keep healthy and an excellent means of transport. We’d like to promote it by turning Jeffreys Bay into a bicycle-friendly town.”

The Moravian Brass Band will take to the Amphitheatre stage at 5pm to set the tone for the evening programme.

Little ones will then have the opportunity to meet Santa for a photo and sweets from 5:45 pm to 6:45pm.

Local songbird Madelain Baartman will entertain the audience with Christmas favourites from 6:45pm, followed by a magic show at 7:15pm and a performance by the Mayoral Talent Search winner at 8pm.

The Mayor will then move behind the microphone to deliver his festive message and switch on the festive lights, culminating in the first ever official fireworks display for Kouga at 8:30pm.

The programme will close with music by local band Simplicity and a host of DJs.

