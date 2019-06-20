Farm murder suspect to appear in court today

A 21-year-old suspect linked to the murder of a 76-year-old farm owner is set to appear in the Maclear Magistrate’s Court today (20 June 2019).

Cebo Andile Mgabashe is accused of participated in the murder of Louis Petrus van der Berg, the attempted murder of his wife Veronica van der Berg as well the theft of a firearm, an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones.

It is alleged that on 26 October 2016, five men visited the van der Berg’s farm in Maclear under the pretence of looking for their missing cow. They were met by two farm workers who introduced them to the farm owner.

Suddenly an argument erupted and van der Berg was attacked with knives and a blunt object which led to his untimely death. The group of men turned their attention to his wife, fortunately, she survived the attack.

The suspects then fled which led to a manhunt by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Last week Wednesday the team made their first breakthrough with the arrest of Mgabashe in Qumbu.

The four other alleged suspects are still at large and the investigation is continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

