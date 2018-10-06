Farm murder in Joubertina

The South African Police are investigating a murder case after an elderly man – believed to be in his 70’s – was found dead on his small holding near Joubertina yesterday morning.

On Friday, 05 October 2018 at about 09:30, a family friend found the body of the elderly man lying outside the house near a kitchen door on a farm about 10km outside of Joubertina.

At the scene, the Joubertina Police found the deceased laying with head injuries, and the house was ransacked.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. At this stage, the motive for the murder is unknown, and the police are looking at all possibilities.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the nearest police station or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

