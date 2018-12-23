Farm attack in Thornhill

The South African Police are hunting for four men who attacked a farm at Weaverway, Thornhill at 10 pm on 21 December 2018.

They entered a house through an open door and threatened the elderly couple with firearms and knives.

The suspects tied the couple up and demanded cash. The complainant tried to overpower one of the suspects and he was stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver.

The suspects took cellphones, tablets, laptops, jewellery and cash and fled from the scene.

The complainant managed to alert their security company and the SAPS.

Thornhill SAPS are investigating a case of house robbery. The couple was taken for medical treatment.

