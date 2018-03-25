Farm attack in Hankey

A 44 year old woman was attacked in her home on a farm just outside Hankey on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Capt Gerda Swart says they are following up on all possible leads, following a burglary at a residence just before midnight on Friday evening.

She says it is alleged that the man gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door.

Swart added that a 44 year old woman was injured in the process.

The suspect took the female in her vehicle to an ATM in town to withdraw cash.

Swart says while the suspect was busy withdrawing money, the victim managed to drive off with her car to a farm in the area and alerted the police.

Police are investigating a case of housebreaking with the intent to commit a crime, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Swart says more charges may be added.

