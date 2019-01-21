Family robbed at home in St Francis Bay

The St Francis Bay Police have launched a manhunt for six armed men, who allegedly targeted a local businessman during a house robbery in St Francis Bay at around 03:15 am this morning (21 January 2019).

Six men wearing balaclavas, three of them armed with firearms, forced open a lounge door of a house in Taragona Street.

The three occupants, who were were asleep, were woken up woke by the sound of an opening door.

The gun wielding suspects threatened to shoot a couple (St Francis Bay business people) and their child, and started making demands for shop takings, cellphones and laptops.

The suspects made off with undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

“Owners must install security gates and burglar proofing bars in their houses, as a deterrent measure which will give potential victims time to contact the police for assistance,” said Sergeant Majola Nkohli from the South African Police.

No arrests were made as yet, and police are following up various leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigation officer, Detective Constable Edgard Kemp at 042 200 1817 or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

