Facts about Elon Musk you probably didn’t know about

While many of us grew up, our inspiration in the tech world was Bill Gates. We all read how he created and started Microsoft all but from a garage and inspired us to follow our dreams as well.

If there is somebody similar to him today who can be an inspiration to millions across the world, it is going to be Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, one of the world’s most celebrated visionaries has many achievements to his credit apart from being the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

Let us have a look at the most astonishing facts about Elon Musk that makes him a leader like no other.

He is one of the inspirations behind Marvel comics character Iron Man or Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. Most parts of the movie have actually been shot inside SpaceX. Elon Musk started his graduation in the prestigious Stanford University but left it just after two days. Guess the university could not meet the standards this genius held after all! Prior to Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk had tried his luck at several ventures. At the age of 12 he created a video game, Blastar (for which he learnt programming on his own) which was later sold by him for a price of $500. Then, he built Zip2, a company which provided online newspapers. This too, like Blastar was sold by him at a roaring price of $307 million. In 1999, he founded X.com which later became famous as PayPal. He then co-founded Tesla Motors and SpaceX. He is after all a pro when it comes to building billion dollar companies. Musk’s prime motive for starting SpaceX was to reduce the cost of launching space vehicles. Today, he has converted the cost of reaching International Space station from $1 billion to merely $60 million. Owing to his brilliant space ventures and research, Elon Musk is one of the ‘thrillionaires’ of the world. ‘Thrillionaires’ are the entrepreneurs who are believed to possess the capability to convert sci-fi movies into reality. Elon Musk is a proud father of 5 sons! Two of them are twins and the remaining ones are triplets, all born to him and his first wife, Justine Wilson. Remember Wet Nellie from the James Bond movie, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’? This famous Lotus Esprit submarine in the movie is owned by Elon Musk. Elon Musk was born in South Africa and moved to Canada at the age of 17. He did not get the United States Citizenship till the age of 31. Did you know that he even made an appearance in the movie Iron Man 2 and TV series featuring science nerds, The Big Bang Theory? He also played himself in an episode of The Simpsons known as ‘The Musk Who Fell to Earth’. Plus, he was the executive producer of the film ‘Thank You for Smoking’ released in the year 2005.

Elon Musk continues to surprise us with his grit and is someone we all admire.

