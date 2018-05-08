Extreme swimming during the JBay Winterfest

There are very few people that can swim for extended periods of time in water measuring less than 15 degrees. Attempting to swim three miles in icy water is what makes the Cold Water Swim Classic a truly extreme event.

An integral part of the JBay Winterfest, the Classic takes place in Marina Martinique, already known as one of best open water swim venues in the world, with the South African Open Water Swim Champs being hosted in the salt water canals as well.

Since the inception of the Cold Water Classic in 2013, the warmest water recorded was 14 C in 2016, with an chilly 13 C and 8 C air temperature challenging swimmers in the 2017 edition of the event.

Swimmers have the option of a Mile, Double Mile or Triple Mile at the Cold Water Classic, as well as the option of wearing a wetsuit or taking on the challenge under Channel rules, which means wearing only a speedo type costume, goggles and a swim cap.

The Triple Mile is an official Robben Island qualifying swim and is a great test for any swimmers wanting to attempt the iconic Cape Town swim.

Theodore Yach, the most prolific Robben Island swimmer with well over 100 crossings to his name rates Marina Martinique as a must swim venue.

“Marina Martinique offers significant challenges with cold water as well a course that it technically challenging and it a great place to swim,” said Yach.

The youngest female to ever swim Robben island, Abriella Bredell (11 years) used the Triple Mile as part of her build up to her record breaking swim in Cape Town.

“The 2017 Cold Water Classic was a really tough swim and I had to dig deep to finish but I knew I would be very disappointed with myself if I didn’t complete the swim.

Once I had the swim in the bag, I knew Robben Island was a reality,” explained Bredell.

Online entries will be accepted via www.zsports.co.za and late entries are possible on the day of the swim.

Date: 8 July 2018

Time: 9.30 am

Venue: Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay

For more information about the swim and other events visit

