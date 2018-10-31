Extra fire protection for informal areas in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is strengthening its capacity to fight fires in informal settlements.

A new fire engine, especially designed to fight fires in informal areas and on rough terrain, was delivered to the Kouga Fire Department this week.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the R1, 65-million four-wheel-drive, all-terrain truck would be used to help keep residents living in informal settlements safe from fires.

“Fires spread so quickly in informal areas that it can destroy hundreds of homes in just a short space of time, as we saw again this week with the displacement of more than 2000 people in the Khayelitsha fire,” he said.

“It is not always easy for fire-fighters to reach a shack fire because of the rough terrain. That is where this new truck will be of great value.

“We are very pleased that we could strengthen our Fire Department’s capacity to extinguish fires in hard-to-reach places.”

He said the new truck would initially be stationed at the Humansdorp headquarters of the Fire Department to check that it is in full working order.

“It will then be permanently stationed at one of our satellite stations where the need is greatest.”

