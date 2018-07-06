Extra fire power for Paradise Beach community

A Kouga ward councillor has joined hands with members of his ward to safeguard the community against fires.

Alderman Ben Rheeder recently donated a mobile fire-fighting unit to the Paradise Beach Neighbourhood Watch.

He purchased the unit with his ward fund on request from the Paradise Beach community.

“Paradise Beach is vulnerable to fires because of the lush natural environment. As a result, it is very important that fires are attended to as quickly as possible before they spread and threaten houses and lives,” Rheeder said.

Riaan Kolesky, chairman of the Paradise Beach Neighbourhood Watch, said the community was very grateful for the fire-fighting unit.

“We have always received prompt service from the municipal fire department but, when it comes to fires, every second counts. The unit will contribute greatly to our efforts to keep residents safe and secure,” he said.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks commended the work done by the Neighbourhood Watch.

“The Kouga Council fully supports the establishment of neighbourhood watches and would like to encourage residents in other areas to join hands and do so as well.

“An effective neighbourhood watch is a great deterrent to crime and, as demonstrated by the Paradise Beach community, can also play a significant role in safeguarding residents from other threats.”

