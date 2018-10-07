Exciting surfing expected on the final day of SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

Exciting surfing expected on the final day of SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

Exciting surfing expected on the final day of SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

After four day of competition in the 2018 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships, defending champions Cape Town Surfriders and Buffalo City go into the final day of at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay with 13 of their 23 team members still in the event.

Hot on their heels are 2017 runners up, eThekweni who have 11 surfers still competing while hosts Nelson Mandela Bay and Ugu will face the final day of surfing with 7 of their 23 surfers in the running for titles.

Day four produced more fine weather and highly contestable surf as the field of over 200 boys and girls was whittled down to 56.

These final fifty six will compete in semi-finals and finals until the eight 2018 age group SA Champions are crowned today. (Sunday October 7th).

Liveheats will provide the scores for every wave ridden in each of the semis and finals to all mobile devices on the Final Day of competition. To access this information go to www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica

Heat results are updated on this platform as they are completed.

The event is sponsored by Sea Harvest and supported by the Kouga Municipality and the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

