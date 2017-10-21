Every home deserves a Bibb

Jeffreys Bay has been a source of inspiration for decades to artists, surfers and those who love nature and the environment.

A craft industry developed in the 1970’s that eventually lead to Jeffreys Bay becoming home to Billabong (South Africa), shoemakers like Instep Leather, as well as world renowned artists like Stephen Bibb.

Recognised internationallyfor capturing the essence of Jeffreys Bay in his paintings, Bibb’s paintings are in high demand.

In the featured painting, Bibb takes us back to the age of innocence in Jeffreys Bay, when surfers camped on the beach, right in front of the surf breaks, before development overtook the small, quiet surf and fishing village.

To check out more of Stephen’s art:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

