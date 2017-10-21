Breaking News
Every home deserves a Bibb
2 200 police firearms lost in three years
Nuclear Power Station to be constructed at Koeberg
New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay
Digging deeper into your pocket? These prices might be to blame
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise
Kouga vehicles to be auctioned off
Police pro-active with road block on N2
Mayhem in Mogadishu as car bomb kills hundreds
Low levels of genetic diversity are putting great white sharks at risk
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Every home deserves a Bibb

Jeffreys Bay has been a source of inspiration for decades to artists, surfers and those who love nature and the environment.

A craft industry developed in the 1970’s that eventually lead to Jeffreys Bay becoming home to Billabong (South Africa), shoemakers like Instep Leather, as well as world renowned artists like Stephen Bibb.

Recognised internationallyfor capturing the essence of Jeffreys Bay in his paintings, Bibb’s paintings are in high demand.

In the featured painting, Bibb takes us back to the age of innocence in Jeffreys Bay, when surfers camped on the beach, right in front of the surf breaks, before development overtook the small, quiet surf and fishing village.

To check out more of Stephen’s art:

a collection of my art

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive