Eskom invests in education in Kouga

Eskom announced the sponsorship of four maths and science research centres to schools in Kouga at a function on Friday in Jeffreys Bay.

Eskom also announced that they are waiting for the Thyspunt ROD from the Department of Environmental Affairs and are hoping for an answer by May.

Thyspunt has been earmarked for the construction of a nuclear plant in the Eastern Cape.

“There is no other power generating system in the Eastern Cape at the moment. Thysunt supports the development of the Eastern Cape.

This site is a very good site, so from a nuclear and safety point of view it’s the best site.

On a plot like this you are looking about a 10 billion dollar spend of which a quarter will be used locally,” says nuclear specialist, David Nichols.

Eskom Group Executive, Abram Masongo, says: “If you look at the environmental incidents on the nuclear they are very minimal.

At home we have got a very practical example; we have the Koeberg plant which has been running since 1988. We have never had any significant incidents with nuclear.”

Thyspunt Alliance’s Kobus Riechert says, “We are anti-site selection. We say the Thyspunt site should’ve never been considered as a potential site for this nuclear program because of its sensitivity.

We are waiting for the final decision from the Department of Environmental Affairs to see if they are going to approve the preferred site, but we will use every legal remedy to fight this.”