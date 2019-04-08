Escaped prisoners re-arrested near Kareedouw

Two escapees, Mbongosi Mgoqi (24) and Jason Witbooi (22) were successfully apprehended in the Storms River Area on Saturday, 6 April 2019, with the assistance of an alert motorist.

Mgoqi and Witbooi managed to escape from the back of a moving SAPS vehicle at 11:20 on Tuesday, 2 April 2019, whilst being transported back to prison.

The escape occurred on the R62 and N2 on-ramp, near the Kareedouw and Humansdorp turn-off.

Witbooi had been arrested for the murder of Norman Ludwig, 69, who resided on a farm in the Joubertina area in October 2018 and Mgoqi was sentenced to five years imprisonment on 1 April 2019 on a charge of culpable homicide that occurred in August 2007, also in the Louterwater (Joubertina district).

A task team from the South African Police Service was immediately set up in search of the escapees. It is believed that the two escapees were hiding out in the Kareedouw district and they had decided to leave the area. The two, who were hitch hiking, obtained a lift from an alert community member who recognised them immediately and notified the police in Storms River. Police officers from the Storms River SAPS set up a roadblock on the N2 and pulled the vehicle with the two escapees off the road and re-arrested them on the spot. Mbongosi Mgoqi and Jason Witbooi are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today, Monday, 8 April 2019 on a charge of escape from lawful custody.

