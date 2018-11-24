Epic Week of Surfing Ahead

Starting early next week, conditions will thrill the surfing world in the form of a 7-day run of World Surf League (WSL) events.

The week starting 25 November could potentially feature five different events: the World-Title deciding Beachwaver Maui Pro; the Big Wave Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi, Hawaii; the Vans World Cup (the second stage of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing); and the World Longboard Championships and World Junior Championships in Taiwan.

WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said, “This is an incredible moment for surfing: one massive week with more events than ever before, all covered by WSL, making it truly groundbreaking.

Surf fans can max out on wall-to-wall coverage, all leading into the hotly anticipated men’s Championship Tour finale soon afterwards.”

Beachwaver Maui Pro: World Title showdown between Stephanie Gilmore & Lakey Peterson

The showdown for the 2018 WSL Women’s World Title is at one of the most high-performance and beautiful waves on the planet – Maui’s Honolua Bay.

Australian Stephanie Gilmore vies for a world-record equalling seventh world surfing crown, while California challenger Lakey Peterson looks to stop her and clinch her first. The event is likely to start on Monday, November 26.

Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi: Yellow Alert issued for potential Monday run

Fresh off the heels of the internet-breaking storm system in Europe where South African Grant “Twiggy” Baker took out the Nazaré Challenge, the world’s best big wave surfers eye a second event for the 2018/2019 WSL Big Wave season with the Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi, Hawaii on Maui’s North Shore.

Waves are expected in excess of 35 feet. The competition, showcasing male and female big wave surfers, is expected to start on Monday, November 26.

Vans World Cup of Surfing

The Vans World Cup Qualifying Series 10,000 competition is the second stage of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing and the final event of the men’s 2018 WSL Qualifying Series.

Thousands of surfers, dozens of international events have led to this: a massive NW swell heading to the famed Sunset Beach for the Vans World Cup of Surfing, on the line is qualification into the elite Championship Tour for 2019.

The Top 10 finishers on the QS rankings will earn a spot into next year’s Dream Tour and the Vans World Cup is the last chance for these surfers to battle it out in 2018. Event window opens Sunday, November 25.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

