Entries are open for MTB Classic at Zuurbron

The 7 May 2017 is a date not to be missed on the family Mountain Biking Calendar.

The MYSPAR MTB Classic hosted by Zuurbron Bike Park takes place in the majestic setting of Jacques & Liesje Steenkamp’s farm on the R330 between Humansdorp & Hankey.

Last year’s winner, Jason Meaton called it “A very entertaining ride with a bit of everything, views are beautiful, the course is well marked and the race is well supported – I love it!”

With no lack of choice, there is a tailor made mountain bike route catering to each individual’s skill level.
• A challenging 60km for the skilled and very fit.
• A less technical, but challenging enough, 40km for the reasonably fit.
• A non- technical 20km for the younger enthusiasts (and entry level older ones)
• A 10km fun fun fun ride.

For those more comfortable on their feet – don’t forget the 10km Fun Farm run/walk

Jumping castles, food stalls, coffee bar, face painting, sand art and cold craft beer are on offer to ensure that both participants & spectators enjoy the day.

The MYSPAR MTB is known for it’s amazing lucky draw prizes, tailor made routes with breath-taking views, beautiful venue and fantastic vibe.

The increasing number of participants and spectators each year is testimony to what a fun day this is for the whole family and one not to be missed.

EARLYBIRD ENTRIES (meaning low low prices) have opened and run until 3 April 2017 – Waterproof mobile phone covers to the first 200 entrants. Online entries can be done @ www.entrytime.com

Race enquiries: Sue 082 864 2714 or Carol 083 653 8006 – sue@peth.co.za

FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/MySparMTB/

WEBSITE: www.mysparmtb.co.za

