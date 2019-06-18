Enter the Kouga Humansdorp Farm Run

Put on your sports shoes, grab an entry form and enter the first Farm Run set to leave the starting blocks at Nico Malan High School on Saturday, August 31.

The event, forming part of the second annual Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees, consists of three categories: 10km run, 5km fun and a Mini Spar Dash.

The 10km run will kick off at 07:30 at R130 per runner, while the 5km family fun run at R90 per entrant will make a dash for the finish line at 07:30. Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on the day of the race.

Entry to the Mini Spar Dash cost R10 per person.

Entries have opened online at www.quicket.co.za . Tickets are also available at Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp.

The first 100 online entrants will receive a goodie bag.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

