Enter the JBay Winterfest Trail Run

Nutritech Endurade is proud to present the 2019 JBayX 2-day / 3-stage Trail Run.

The event forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, which takes place from 6 – 22 July 2019 in Jeffreys Bay.

The J-BayX is unique in concept, entailing 3 individual 20Km Trail Runs, all starting 12-hours apart, showcasing the best of the Jeffreys Bay area.

The total distance covered will be just over 60km and will surely test the ‘mettle’ & endurance of all participants.

All 3 events will take place in the Jeffreys Bay area, with the JBay WinterFest Hub, acting as the start & finish venue.

For those not entering the 3 x 20Km Stage Run, there will be a 10Km & 20Km Trail Run option as well.

The event takes place on 6 and 7 July 2019.

Online entries can be done at Quicket

The anchor event of the JBay Winterfest, the Corona Open JBay, is set for 9 – 22 July with 11 x world champion Kelly Slater having confirmed his entry.

Slater will be up against local favourite Jordy Smith while Hawaiian surfer John John Florence will also be a danger man at Supertubes, the worlds best wave.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

