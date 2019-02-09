Elections will take place on 8 May 2019

Elections will take place on 8 May 2019

Elections will take place on 8 May 2019

The National and Provincial election will take place on 8 May 2019.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening in Parliament.

The total number of registered voters on the voters’ roll currently stands at 26 727 921.

Most encouragingly is that of the 703 794 new voter registrations, over 81% [574 899] are under 30 years old. This means that the youth have heeded the call to register and take a stand in democratic processes.

Not all is lost for those who could not register to vote during the final voter registration weekend, as the IEC allows citizens to still register during work hours at their local IEC offices.

This process is open until President Ramaphosa officially proclaims the election date (where it gets published in the Government Gazette).

Voters should take a copy of their barcoded ID book, smart card ID or temporary ID certificate when they go to register in the voting district in which they ordinarily reside.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

