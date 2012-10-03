Another eldery couple robbed at Eden Glen retirement village

A task team has established to investigate the latest attack on a couple in the Eden Glen retirement village in Jeffreys Bay.

The Jeffreys Bay Police are looking for three suspects who gained entrance into Eden Glen at about 00:00 on Friday, 31 March 2017.

It is alleged that the suspects gained entrance through an open door and overpowered the 68-year-old female victim as she was sitting in the living room.

The victim started shouting and her husband heard the commotion and came from the bedroom to assist his wife.

The suspects threatened the couple with knives and pushed them both to the ground. The suspects searched the house and took off on foot with two laptops, a camera, an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and a television set.

Police were notified and detectives are following up on all possible leads. The SAPS also requests all second-hand dealers and businesses to be aware of any suspicious person(s) trying to sell items such as jewellery, cellphones or electronic equipment and to report it immediately to the local police station.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said that he condemns these attacks on the elderly and he has set up a task team that will investigate this case and other similar cases with the intent to apprehend these culprits as soon as possible.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 200 6800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.