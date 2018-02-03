Eldery couple attacked on farm outside Humansdorp

Three men attacked an elderly couple on their smallholding outside Humansdorp during the early hours of this morning.

According to police, an 82-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were attacked inside their house – about 4km outside Humansdorp – shortly after midnight.

The smallholding is next to the R102 which leads from Jeffreys Bay to Humansdorp.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the man was stabbed in the leg during a scuffle with the men.

“The couple were sleeping when three suspects gained entrance to their home and threatened them with knives. It is believed that they climbed into the house through an open window,” she said.

“The suspects confronted the couple inside their bedroom when the 82-years-old man resisted and was stabbed in the leg.”

Swart said the men continued to ransack the house after the confrontation.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe, a plasma Television set and then fled from the scene, allegedly in a getaway vehicle,” she said.

After the men fled, the woman managed to call the police.

Swart said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“With our Back-to-Basics approach to policing and in an attempt to effectively address trio crimes, a team of dedicated detectives from Jeffreys Bay Police Station were set up to investigate and follow up on all possible leads,” she added.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Jeffreys Bay Police on 042 200 6800 or Detective Warrant Officer Eunice Potgieter on 082 441 8160.

