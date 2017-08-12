Elderly woman robbed in St Francis Bay

A team of detectives are investigating a house robbery that took place in the early hours (05:00) of this morning, Saturday, 12 August 2017, in Peter Crescent, St Francis Bay.

A 73-year- old female victim was asleep when she was woken up by two male intruders. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone and fled.

The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspects fled on foot and are still at large.

Detectives are busy on the scene and following up on leads.

Any person with information is urged to contact SAPS St Francis Bay on 042 200 1817 or Captain Johan du Toit on 071 475 1831.