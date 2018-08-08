Elderly woman mauled by dogs in Jeffreys Bay

Police are investigating after two dogs jumped a boundary fence, killed a dog and also injured three people in Jeffreys Bay.

On 6 August 2018, at around 11:00, police responded to a complaint of three people that were allegedly mauled by two pit bulls in Kabeljous Street, Jeffreys Bay.

It is believed that a 67 year old woman was walking her dog at Kabeljous Street.

Two pit bulls jumped a boundary fence of a house and attacked the elderly woman and her dog. It is understood the dogs also attacked two other people who rescued the elderly woman.

The three injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and the dog unfortunately died at the scene. SPCA officials were also summoned to remove the vicious dogs.

Police opened a case of contravention of the Animal Matters Amendment Act (negligently allowing animal to cause injury to another person) for investigation.

