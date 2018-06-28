Elderly PE woman dies in hospital following brutal attack

The 86-year-old Port Elizabeth woman, who was severely assaulted in her home in Kamma Park last month, has died in hospital.

Warrant Officer, Alwin Labans, said police have changed the charge from attempted murder to one of murder following the death of Ann Smit on Wednesday morning.

At the time of the incident, police were alerted by a neighbour who saw three men jumping over a wall into Smit’s property.

When police arrived, they found that Smit had been severely assaulted with a hammer.

Labans said police were still searching for the suspects who dropped a bag filled with stolen goods when they fled the scene.

“We are still looking for two suspects, the investigation is still ongoing, we are doing the best that we can do,” he said.

Source: Algoa FM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

