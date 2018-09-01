Elderly man arrested after killing child on Aston Bay road

Breaking News
The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a fatal accident in which a four year old child was killed on Thursday night.

Captain Gerda Swart says an 88 year-old man was driving from Aston Bay towards Jeffreys Bay on Dolphin Drive at around 7pm.

He told police he noticed two young children standing on the side of the road, when one of them suddenly ran across the road, and was hit by his vehicle.

Captain Swart says the little boy, Godfrey Junior Geswint, died on the scene.

The 88-year-old driver was taken for a blood alcohol test and was subsequently arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

The man, from Aston Bay, is facing charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

