Breaking News
Elderly couple attacked in Kabeljous home
New hiking trail in Addo Elephant National Park
Cold and windy weather expected for Jeffreys Bay
Providing health care to the needy in Jeffreys Bay
Wolwefontein house robbers arrested with stolen firearms
Pay with Masterpass at Humansdorp Lentefees
Police investigate electricity sabotage in Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – live in Paradise
New nature reserves for St Francis Bay
14 year wait for title deeds finally over
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Elderly couple attacked in Kabeljous home

An elderly man was stabbed and his wife threatened in a house robbery in Jeffreys Bay early yesterday morning (26 August 2018).

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said at around 6.30am, two men armed with knives forced open a garage door in Melkhout Street, Kabeljous and confronted the home owner, 67, who was watching television.

He was attacked and stabbed in the shoulder while 66-year-old wife was threatened but not harmed.

The suspects stole four cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police are following all leads and have appealed with anyone with information to contact the Jeffreys Bay police station.

jeffreys bay dentist

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive