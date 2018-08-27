Elderly couple attacked in Kabeljous home

An elderly man was stabbed and his wife threatened in a house robbery in Jeffreys Bay early yesterday morning (26 August 2018).

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said at around 6.30am, two men armed with knives forced open a garage door in Melkhout Street, Kabeljous and confronted the home owner, 67, who was watching television.

He was attacked and stabbed in the shoulder while 66-year-old wife was threatened but not harmed.

The suspects stole four cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police are following all leads and have appealed with anyone with information to contact the Jeffreys Bay police station.

