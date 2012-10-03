Elderly couple attacked in Jeffreys Bay retirement village

The South African Police Service in Jeffreys Bay are looking for two suspects who gained entrance into a retirement village in Wonderboom Crescent, Jeffreys Bay at about 02:00 on Monday, 27 March 2017.

The suspects climbed through an open window and overpowered the elderly couple (both aged in their 70’s), whilst they were sleeping.

It is not clear how the suspects gained entrance to the retirement village at this stage and it is under investigation.

The two suspects threatened the elderly couple with knives and then searched the house and took off on foot with jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and a television set.

The victims managed to alert the neighbours’ who called the police, who responded immediately.

The Jeffreys Bay Detectives are following up on various leads and request second-hand dealers and businesses to be aware of any suspicious person(s) trying to sell items such as jewellery, cellphones or electronic equipment and to report it immediately to the local police station.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “that crimes committed against the elderly is a priority for the South African Police Service and they will do everything in their power to apprehend the suspects”.

“We are also following up on all possible leads and we will consult with the security companies in our area, to be more visible and increase their patrols at the complex”.

Jeffreys Bay SAPS also undertook to increase their patrols and visibility in the area.

Anyone that might be able to assist with information was asked to contact investigation officer, Detective Warrant Officer Eunice Potgieter at 042 200 6600, Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 2006800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The latest incident follows after another woman was attacked in the Eden Glen Retirement Village a few weeks ago. She was robbed and tied up but managed to escape. www.jbaynews.com/jbay-woman-robbed-at-eden-glen-retirement-village/