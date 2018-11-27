Effects of sitting too much

Being honest with you, whoever thought that sitting could be hazardous to health? So apparently the human body was made to be upright.

Especially parts of the body like the muscle leg and the bowels. Please read on and find out why you should avoid sitting for a long time.

Watch your weight

This is more of an obvious observation. The relationship between weight and sitting for a long time is well known by everyone. Being on a diet is very hard when you have a job that requires you to be glued to your seat for a long time.

Moving your muscles is very good for your health. What it does is that it makes sure that there are no complications during digestion and your metabolic rate is kept normal.

Sitting down will only slow down your metabolism rate and also cause problems in terms of digestion.

Another way is that you could do some activities while standing. Things like playing online games such as Online Roulette or online blackjack while standing up will benefit you greatly.

Anxiety and depression

This came as a shocker. We can totally make sense of the fact that weight and sitting down have some sort of relationship.

But on the other hand there is a relationship between anxiety, depression and sitting for a long time.

It has been proven that sitting for a long time can make you suffer from anxiety and depression.

Exercise is always good for your health. Not really do you have to be jogging and running every day. But just the basics of walking will go a long way. And they also work to refresh the mind. Always keep that in mind and stay healthy.

If your job really demands you to be sitting then we advise you that in-between the resting hours or when you are refreshing take a walk and this will be good for your mind and your body. You will thank us one day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

