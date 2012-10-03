Edge Fitness Clubs expand to Port Elizabeth

Edge Fitness Clubs have bought the Workout World gym in Port Elizabeth and will be offering new and current members exciting opportunities to stay fit and healthy.

Workout World has serviced members in the Linton Grange / Westering area for over 20 years.

“The gym catered mainly for the male body building market but we will be upgrading and revamping the Gym so that it provides better facilities for woman and is in line with the Edge Fitness brand,” said Edge marketing manager Elme Nel.

“The good news for members is that Edge has taken a decision to make reciprocal training (train at any Edge Gym) a free benefit which we will continue as we expand, added Nel.

There are plans to expand the Edge brand to Uitenhage, Despatch, and Cape Town.

Currently there are Edge Gyms in Jeffreys Bay and Gonubie.

The Edge gym in Port Elizabeth is a really good option for JBay members as many of them work in PE, and being just off the N2 (near Makro) it’s really convenient to pop in and train before or after work.

“In addition, people relocating to PE and having to end their membership at Edge in Jeffreys Bay to join another gym at three times the price, can now just continue their training at our Linton Grange club, explained Nel.

“Anyone wanting to register for reciprocal training just needs to go onto one of our Facebook pages, click on the send email button and one of our consultants will contact you to explain what to do.

Currently we have different access control systems in the clubs but this will be changed over within the next few months,” said Nel.

To visit the various Edge gym’s Facebook pages, click on the links below:

GONUBIE

JEFFREYS BAY

PORT ELIZABETH