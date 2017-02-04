Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs in JBay this weekend

Some of South Africa’s top open water swimmers will be in Jeffreys Bay over the weekend for the Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Championships.

The event, sanctioned by Swim South Africa will kick off with the 5 km swim, which takes place qt 2 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Olympic swimmer Michelle Weber is competing in both the 5 Km and 10 Km events and is a firm favourite to win over both distances.

Michelle, who is already in Jeffreys Bay and training at Marina Martinique, will be up against local swimmer Amica de Jager in the 5 km swim, with Kirsten Marriott and Hannah Haswell also being confirmed entries.

Nico Manoussakis will be swimming the 5 km swim and will face fierce competition from the likes of Port Elizabeth swimmer Ian Venter, while Manoussakis will also compete in the 10 km swim on Sunday.

Eastern Cape Championships Race Day Program

Saturday 4th February 2017

13h00 Registration opens

14h00 NMBA 5km Championships Race

14h10 EC Swim 3km race

15h30 NMBA 5km prize giving

Sunday 5th February 2017

08h00 Registration opens

09h00 NMBA 10km Championships Race Start

09h05 EC Swim 1km & 500m Start

10h15 1km & 500m Prize giving

12h00 NMBA 3km Championship Race Start

13h00 NMBA 10km &, 3km prize giving

Online entries can be done via www.ecswim.co.za and late entries are accepted on the day, subject to a 30 minute cut off prior to the start of a particular event.

Spectators are welcome as the Marina Martinique is one of the best open water swim venues for swimmers and supporters alike.

The event takes place near the Marina Wharf restaurant.