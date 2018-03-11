Eastern Cape Mighty Men conference a huge success

The first Eastern Cape Mighty Men Conference took place on the weekend of the 2 – 4th of March.

A crowd of thousands of men and youngsters from various backgrounds descended on the conference venue, Plaas Geelhoutboom, just outside Humansdorp.

The praise and worship leader for the weekend was well known Gospel singer Retief Burger and the crowd was inspired by sermons delivered by guest speakers Piet Jacobs, Neville Goldman, Louis Els and Riekert Botha.

Mighty Men Eastern Cape (Humansdorp) received the honour and privilege to carry on with the calling, taking over from Karoo Mighty Men from 2018.

Eugene Genis, lead organiser, added the following: “We will never understand the generational impact that this conference had on the lives of generations to come with fathers turning to the Lord, their sons following and then becoming fathers themselves, leading their families and so on.

All honour and glory belongs to God, his Son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.”

Feedback from attendees, many whom have attended previous conferences, has been phenomenal with many attesting to the fact that the experience is hard to explain and needs to be experienced for yourself.

The Mighty Men Conference was probably the largest gathering of it’s kind that the Kouga region has ever seen with a repeat planned next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

