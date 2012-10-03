Easter Bash in Supertubes Park

Hop down to the Supertubes Park in Da Gama Road for some Easter fun – and lots of chocolate eggs.

TT3 Repairs is set to host the first JBay Community Easter Bash from 10:00 on April 15.

The fun-filled day will kick off with a family picnic, followed by various family games such as a spoon race and a sack race.

The highlight of the day is the golden egg hunt – one for the kiddies and one for the adults.

The two winners of the golden egg will respectively walk away with a Samsung Galaxy device and a prize sponsored by a toy company.

Various lucky draw prizes will hop their way into the hands of those attending the family picnic. There will also be an auction where accommodation and meal vouchers, as well as paintings, will go under the hammer.

There will be a jumping castle for the kids.

Picnic-goers are asked to bring old clothes, blankets and non-perishable food and drop them in to the various collection bins on the day. Donations will be distributed among the less fortunate in Jeffreys Bay.

The entry fee is R20 for adults and free for those younger than 16.

All funds raised will be donated to the local SPCA and pet rescue.

Bring your own picnic basket.

For more information or if you would like to sponsor the event or volunteer on the day, contact event organiser Kyla Pienaar at 072 507 5861.