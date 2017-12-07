Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Early closure of Municipal pay points on Friday

The Kouga Traffic Department, municipal paypoints and accounts section will be closing earlier than usual this coming Friday, 8 December.

The Traffic Department will be open from 7:30am to 10am on the day.

Municipal paypoints at all units will be open from 7:30am to 10:30am and the accounts section till 11:00am.

Should residents wish to make payments, they can, however, still do so at outlets such as the Post Office, pay@, Ackermans, Shoprite/Checkers/Usave, Spar, Pick ‘n Pay, PEP Stores, EasyPay, My eBills and Boxer.

Residents can also make Electronic Fund Transfers, with the payer’s municipal account numbers filled in as reference. This option can be easily exploited as it can be done from the comfort of one’s home or workplace.

The municipality’s account details are contained on the accounts issued to residents.

Kouga’s Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Hattingh Bornman said permission had been granted to the departments to host their year-end functions on the day.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause residents.”

