Dylan Lightfoot wins Vans Surf Pro Classic

Jeffreys Bay local Dylan Lightfoot scored back-to-back World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) wins after he won the Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay on Sunday.

It was a close final between Lightfoot and Koby Oberholzer (Warner Beach) who put on an impressive performance throughout the event.

“It feels great. I’ve been putting a lot of effort in my surfing, both mentally and physically, and surfing a lot,” said Lightfoot.

“Koby was surfing amazing and I was on edge until the last five seconds, and fortunately for me the ocean went flat.”

After taking the runner-up berth at Lambert’s Bay last year, Lightfoot arrived in town a week before the event to practice and the additional time spent in the waves at YoYo’s paid off this handsomely.

Oberholzer continued his confident approach in the first Men’s Semifinal against Jake Elkington (Kommetjie). It was an exciting encounter which saw the lead change a few times, but it was Oberholzer who clinched the win in the end with a 7.60 ride.

The high performance surfing continued with Lightfoot and Jordy Maree (Kalk Bay) both producing excellent rides in their Semifinal clash, but Lightfoot prevailed with a nail-biting 0.05 points more than Maree.

In yet another dominant display from the Japanese girls Hinako Kurokawa and Ren Hashimoto, the lone South African still in contention on the final day of the Women’s event, Natasha van Greunen (Muizenberg), was eliminated in the Semifinals.

Australia’s Piper Harrison was quick to start and locked in her first ride in the Final for a 7.75 to take the lead, but Japan’s Hinako Kurokawa waited patiently before smashing the lip and adding two beautiful carves for an 8.1. Kurokawa backed it up soon after with a decent 7 and takes out her first QS win.

Kurokawa and the rest of the South African and international competitors will head to Port Elizabeth for the QS3,000 Volkswagen South Africa Open of Surfing, the highest ranked QS Women’s event on the continent, which runs from June 13-17.

The Junior QSS1,000 Final kept the crowds on their feet and it was a tight heat between Luke Slijpen (Hout Bay), Luke Thompson (Durban), Angelo Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay) and American Jackson Butler.

Thompson looked strong and was leading for most of the heat, but a last minute exchange saw Slijpen unleash everything he had left to give for an excellent 8.50.

“I’m so stoked, I knew what I had to do and which waves I had to go for and I wanted it so bad,” said Slijpen, beaming with pride after being carried up the beach.

The World Championship Tour will arrive in Jeffreys Bay in July for the Corona Open JBay, which takes place at Supertubes from 9 – 22 July 2019.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest a multi sport and lifestyle event that is being held from 6 – 22 July.

For more information visit www.jbaywinterfest.com

Results

Men’s QS1,500 Final Results

Dylan Lightfoot (Jeffreys Bay) 14.90 1,500 pts Koby Oberholzer (Warner Beach) 14.05 1,125 pts

Women’s QS1,000 Final Results

Hinako Kurokawa (Japan) 15.10 1,000 pts Piper Harrison (Australia) 13.15 750 pts

Junior Men’s JQS1,000 Final Results

Luke Slijpen (Hout Bay) 15.00 1,000 pts Luke Thompson (Durban) 12.95 750 pts

Photo: Supertubes Surf Photography

