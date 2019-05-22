Drug bust in St Francis Bay

The Police in St Francis Bay have arrested a man found to be in the possession of drugs after receiving information from the community.

On Tuesday, 21 May 2019 around 1am, police received information about a possible drugs post, a house situated in UMzamowethu area, St Francis Bay.

Moments later police, in possession of a search warrant, raided a house and seized illicit drugs.

Inside the house, police found 29 bankies of crystal meth (tik), 40 full mandrax tablets with several broken pieces of mandrax tablets and cash stashed in several areas inside the house.

Police arrested a man that was inside the house for possession of illicit drugs. A 47-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of mandrax and crystal meth (tik).

This incident follows last week’s drugs bust inside a house in Humansdorp, where a police patrol and narcotics dog, Calif sniffed out the hidden stash of drugs worth half a million inside false cupboard compartments and three suspects were arrested.

The trio was arrested during Operation Fiela on Thursday, 16 May 2019 around 6am, inside a house in Bureau Street, Humansdorp.

On Friday, 17 May 2019, the three, Jean Claude Ndayisenga (19), Jean Claude Ntirujinama (28) and Ibrahim Nkurunziza (45) briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to Wednesday, 22 May 2019 for further investigation. The three accused persons remain in custody.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lebok said: These incidents are the results of relentless efforts from various stakeholders including concerned citizens who provided police with solid information about the drug posts.

Police are also urging other residents to assist in identifying mushrooming drug posts in their areas via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

The fight against proliferation of drugs could only be won with the assistance of the community”, added Brig Lebok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

