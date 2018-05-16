Breaking News
Drug bust in Joubertina

Police nabbed a man for possession of suspected stolen property and possession of dagga, after acting on information of a drug related activity in Main Street, Joubertina over the weekend.

On Sunday, 13 May 2018 around 15:00, police received information of a possible drug post in Main Street, Joubertina.

Three hours later, the police had obtained a search warrant and raided a house in Main Street.

They seized electronic items and dagga during the raid. ]

Police also seized three Zimbabwean passports and three Malawian driving licences.

A 28-year-old man (Zimbabwean National) was arrested.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “With every person arrested for either dealing or possession of illicit drugs, police are possibly saving a child from drug addiction.

Residents should also adopt a zero tolerance approach on drugs by continuing to share information about drug posts or drug traffickers via Crime Stop 08600 10111”.

