Drought crises deepens in Kouga

Kouga Municipality will expand its borehole programme in the new financial year as part of its efforts to secure water for residents amidst the ongoing drought.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks told a Council meeting that the municipality had budgeted R1,5 million for the drilling of boreholes in the new financial year.

“The drought could have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of people and it is, therefore, our primary concern to secure extra water sources for all our residents.”

He said the municipality was also busy installing Jojo tanks at the homes of elderly residents in the Gamtoos Valley to catch water for their homes on rainy days.

“None of us know when the drought will break. That means we all have to make our contribution in saving water.

“I would therefore like to call on residents to use water sparingly and to use a maximum of 50 litres of water per person per day,” said Hendricks.

This week storage levels at Kouga’s main dams stood critically low, with the Kouga Dam at 7.9 %, Churchill at 17,17 % and Impofu at 32.55 %.

The Mayor also called on community leaders, including ward councillors, to help educate the public about the negative impact vandalism has on water infrastructure.

“Water leaks and broken water metres must be reported promptly for us to avert incurring huge water losses,” he said.

The Kouga Council imposed water restrictions in December 2016 and the following prohibitions are still in place:

* The use of hosepipes, sprinklers and drip systems

* The watering of gardens, lawns and grassed areas.

* The washing of paved areas, walls, roofs, buildings and similar structures, vehicles or other equipment

* The filling of swimming pools, paddling pools, fountains and ponds

* The connection of a hosepipe or any form of irrigation system to a tap supplying water from the municipal water supply system, except for fire-fighting purposes.

