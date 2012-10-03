Drama and Dance Fest auditions to be held in Kouga

Drama and Dance Fest auditions to be held in Kouga

Local auditions for the District Drama and Dance Festival – taking place at Grahamstown in June – will be held at the Humansdorp Country Club on Tuesday, 30 May, at 2pm.

The auditions are being held by the Sarah Baartman office of the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC), in conjunction with the Dakawa Arts Centre.

For further information about the auditions and the festival, contact DSRAC’s Mphumezi Mesani on 046 603 4205/076 785 8805 or email mphumezi.mesani@ecsrac.gov.za.

Alternatively, contact Kouga Municipality Arts and Culture Officer Xolile Wagosa on 042 200 2219 or email xwagosa@kouga.gov.za.