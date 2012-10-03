Double murder in Jeffreys Bay

A prominent figure in the Humansdorp Taxi Association was gunned down and killed in a double murder that took place yesterday evening in Jeffreys Bay.

A second man was also killed when three men stormed into a house in John Dube Street near the Mandela Bay/Pellsrus suburbs of the small coastal town.

The three men, two carrying firearms, fatally shot a taxi owner, Mthobeli Matyumza (51) and his driver, Sivuyile Ntontole (32).

It is alleged that the three men then fled without taking anything from the house.

The motive for the incident is unknown and the police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.