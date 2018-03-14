Dont miss the Oakley X Over at 2018 JBay Winterfest

One of the most popular events at the JBay Winterfest – the Oakley X Over is set to return with some exciting new competitors and a few new takes on this dynamic competition.

The Oakley X Over always has an incredible selection of invited athletes from all sports and disciplines, including the likes of Jordy Smith, former Springbok rugby captains John Smit and Jean De Villiers, Garreth ‘Soldierboy’ McLellan, Butch James, Ryan Sandes, Greg Minnaar, Dale Steyn, Tonderai Chavanga and Kerim Fitzgerald to name a few.

The brainchild of Oakley South Africa Sports Marketing and Events Manager Seth Hulley, the Oakley X Over brings the celebrities into JBay during the JBay Winterfest, and this always adds to the excitement of the Winterfest as a whole.

The two-day event comprises a Mountan Bike race, a Golf tournament, and a Surfing event. The mountain biking takes place in the JBay area, the golf tees off at The Links in St Francis Bay and the surfing generally happens at Lower Point in JBay.

Last year the swell kicked in overnight and the surfing was moved down to Kitchen Windows where it was a little bit more manageable.

The majority of the athletes can hold their own on the mountain bikes, and most of them can swing a golf club to various degrees of athleticism.

The surfing however, proves a daunting task for many of them, and for some of the athletes they only get a chance to hit the waves during this event.

The South African sporting celebrities are a great hit with the kids and the JBay Winterfest spectators, who attend the event to see which of their heroes are doing well and coming out on top.

The Oakley X Over has been a stalwart event at the JBay Winterfest, with winners over the years including Butch James, Greg Minnaar and Raynard Tissink to name a few.

The Oakley X Over trophy is a beauty, and everyone wants one of them for the mantelpiece.

Unfortunately there aren’t too many of them going around, so the boys will just have to fight it out again this year if they want one.

The JBay Winterfest takes place from 2 – 17 July in Jeffreys Bay. More information can be found on www.jbaywinterfest.com

