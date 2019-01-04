Dolphin rescued at Jeffreys Bay beach

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay, with help from the Bayworld Oceanarium and CapeCross Veterinary Services, managed to rescue a beached 2.5 metre dolphin yesterday (3 January 2019).

According to Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys bay station commander, at 06h00 yesterday morning, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew responded to Kabaljous Beach following reports from the public of a dolphin that had beached.

“On arrival at Kabeljous Beach we found a 2.5 meter striped dolphin beached and efforts by members of the public to try to refloat the dolphin were unsuccessful,” he described.

“We are trained to deal with Marine animal strandings, so we set up a system to keep the dolphin wet and to manage crowd control with the assistance of a Kouga Municipal lifeguard and members of the public,” Janse van Rensburg added.

“Bayworld dispatched a Marine biologist and a Vet from CapeCross Veterinary Services responded.”

“Using a specialised stretcher the dolphin, which appeared to be healthy, was loaded onto our sea rescue craft and transported 3 kilometers off-shore.

It was released and we are confident that the dolphin will survive, although the Jeffreys Bay beaches will be monitored over the next few days.”

