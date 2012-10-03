Dolphin attacked by shark in Jeffreys Bay

A 2 meter long dolphin washed up on Kabeljous Beach yesterday afternoon with a big bite wound just behind the dorsal fin.

Jeffreys Bay lifeguards dug a small trench and covered the dolphin with wet towels and kept pouring water over it until help arrived from Bayworld.

The dolphin was identified as an adult Striped Dolphin and measured 2.1 meters in length.

Striped dolphins move in large packs and are common in the Indian Ocean.

It is suspected that the 30 cm bite wound was caused by a Great White Shark of between 3 – 4 meters in length.

Unfortunately the wounds were too severe and the dolphin succumed to its injuries and died late yesterday afternoon.