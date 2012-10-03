Breaking News
Dolphin attacked by shark in Jeffreys Bay
NSRI rescues sailors on Hobie Cat
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World
Police hunt armed robbers in Jeffreys Bay
SANRAL announces new R226 million road resurfacing project
Average holiday season for Jeffreys Bay
Petrol price to increase in January
New Year’s Day drowning in Jeffreys Bay
Huge turnout for Marina Mile
Photo of the day: Jeffreys Bay waking up
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay doolphin-jeffreys-bay
Dolphin attacked by shark in Jeffreys Bay

A 2 meter long dolphin washed up on Kabeljous Beach yesterday afternoon with a big bite wound just behind the dorsal fin.

Jeffreys Bay lifeguards dug a small trench and covered the dolphin with wet towels and kept pouring water over it until help arrived from Bayworld.

The dolphin was identified as an adult Striped Dolphin and measured 2.1 meters in length.

Striped dolphins move in large packs and are common in the Indian Ocean.

It is suspected that the 30 cm bite wound was caused by a Great White Shark of between 3 – 4 meters in length.

Unfortunately the wounds were too severe and the dolphin succumed to its injuries and died late yesterday afternoon.

Learn to swim lessons and swim training for all ages. Heated indoor pool in Jeffreys Bay. Email: brenton@jbaynews.com

Learn to swim lessons and swim training for all ages. Heated indoor pool in Jeffreys Bay. Email: brenton@jbaynews.com

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive