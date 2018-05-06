Do you want to serve your community?

Do you have a passion for your community and believe in the principles of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity?

If you a registered voter in Kouga, you can apply for the position of a Proportional Representative (PR)Councillor for the Democratic Alliance.

The position is vacant following the death of former Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

The successful candidate will become a full member of the Kouga Council and will be of the 29 Councillors who serve the Kouga community.

The chairperson of the DA in Kouga and Kou Kamma, Henni Britz said that the party is looking for a hard working individual with great leadership skills who can work as part of a dynamic team.

“Sound political judgement and the ability to identify crucial issues is required,” said Britz.

Applications close on 11 May 2018 and more information can be obtained from Carla Schoeman via email at carlas@da.org.za or 042 295 1851

