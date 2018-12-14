Do you know these people who stole the NSRI pink buoy?

Breaking News
The NSRI are appealing to four teenagers, three males and a female, who have been captured on CCTV cameras, making off with an NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy that is now missing from its post at the Point in Jeffreys Bay.

The incident took place at 21h45, Wednesday, 12th December.

The four teenagers can be seen walking out the car park and turning right into Plane Street.

They then stop at the corners of Plane Street and Pagoda Crescent before continuing on their way, one of the teenagers, a male, can be seen clutching onto the NSRI Pink Buoy in his hand.

Anyone who recognises these teenagers from the photo attached can contact NSRI Communications at 0823803800.

