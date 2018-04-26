Disaster still looming as Kouga dams run dry

The dams that supply water to Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro have a mere 24 % water capacity with no heavy rain being forecast in the winter months.

Although the Nooitgedagt Low Level Water Scheme will provide additional water security to Nelson Mandela Bay, however, not all supply sources can be supplemented from the same water system.

As a result, further water restrictions will inevitably follow if the situation deteriorates even further

With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%.

The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81%,a clear sign of hard times ahead.

Water allocation was cut by 60 % to the farmers in the Gamtoos Valley during 2017 in an effort to conserve the remaining water in the Kouga Dam.

