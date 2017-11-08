Dire water warning as festive season looms

Kouga’s water situation remains critical and residents will have to do more to save water as the drought persists and dam levels continue dropping.

This was re-emphasised by Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen.

“Our water situation has reached crisis proportions and we are at a point where we need to look after every drop.

“The holiday season is fast approaching and water consumption is expected to increase significantly as holiday-makers stream into our area. We need to share our water saving message with our visitors,” said Van Lingen.

Very little rain has fallen recently, resulting in most water sources like dams depleting fast. The levels of the main storage dams are alarmingly low, with the Kouga Dam at 13.19%, Churchill at 13.58% and Mpofu at 51%.

Water restrictions remain in place and the municipality may be forced to introduce tougher measures to curb high consumption levels and wastage.

Higher emergency tariffs were introduced in August to dissuade high water usage. Previously residents would pay R10,11 per kilolitre for usage under 12 kilolitres.

Since the introduction of the emergency tariffs, a resident would now have to pay R13.26 per kilolitre for the same usage.

Residents are encouraged to use 60 litres or less of water per person per day to help ensure longer supply, especially during the upcoming summer season.

Van Lingen said communities need to work together and remind each other of the restrictions which are:

No use of hosepipes, sprinklers and drip systems

No watering of gardens, lawns and grassed areas.

No washing of paved areas, walls, roofs, buildings and similar structures, vehicles or other equipment

No filling of swimming pools, paddling pools, fountains and ponds

No connection of a hosepipe or any form of irrigation system to a tap supplying water from the municipal water supply system, except for fire-fighting purposes.

Water leaks can be reported on 042 200 2200 during office hours, on 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330 after hours or by using the Link app.

The free Link app can be downloaded at https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl, from the Google Play or App Store.

