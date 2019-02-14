A headache is something that we cannot see coming. This main reason for this is that there are many different types of headaches. Each of them striking at different parts of the head.

Today we are looking at a few of the different types of headaches that affect us as human beings.

Types of Headaches

Migraines

In most cases when someone has a headache, the first that they think of is a migraine. A migraine headache is characterized by intense throbbing pain on just one side of the head.

It also comes with a heightened sensitivity to light, sound, and smell. In most cases, one may experience vomiting and nausea. That being said, are you sure that that headache is a migraine?

Tension Headaches

Another type of headache is a tension headache. These are more common than migraines. Tension headaches present a dull constant pain felt on both sides of the head.

Other symptoms that accompany the tension are tenderness of the face, head, and neck shoulders. Some people may have a feeling of pressure behind the eyes as well as sensitivity to light and sound.

This can be a sign that you need to take a break from activities like playing online casino games for 30 minutes to an hour.

Cluster headaches

This head is more likely to occur in women than in men. A cluster headache comes with intense burning, piercing pain behind, or around one eye.

Apart from that, one can also have a watering eye, a swollen eyelid, blocked or running nose and restlessness or agitation.

Exertional Headaches

These headaches are because of strenuous physical activity. They can be triggered by running, jumping, weightlifting, and other sports that strain the body.

In most cases, they are short-lived, however, they can also last up to 2 days.

Hypnic Headaches

This type of headache usually begins in those aged over 50. There are some cases where a headache can begin sooner.

This is headache is also known as an alarm clock as it wakes the individual during the night. Pain is usually felt on both sides and can last up to more than 3 hours.

